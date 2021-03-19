WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.07.

WETF stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 70,580 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

