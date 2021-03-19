Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:WGO opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

