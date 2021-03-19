Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM stock traded up $25.18 on Thursday, reaching $161.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,161. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.