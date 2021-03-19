Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.