William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

