Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $503.37 million, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

