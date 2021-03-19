WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 15,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,948. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.