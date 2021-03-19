Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

