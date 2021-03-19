Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,189 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 774,890 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TKC. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.