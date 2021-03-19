Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 33,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.