Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,630 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 486,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,934 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 229,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,334 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,356,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.