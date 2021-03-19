Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,555 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

