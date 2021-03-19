Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$20.37 and last traded at C$20.20. 56,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 250,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

