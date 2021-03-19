Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

WES opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

