Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Shares of BTWN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 23,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

