Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $134.68 Million Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 839,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,677,000. Inphi accounts for 4.4% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 8,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after purchasing an additional 907,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inphi by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 806,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPHI. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

