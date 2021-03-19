Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 21,428 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCMJ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Merida Merger Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. 91,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,688. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.