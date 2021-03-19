Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $22.80 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,801,000. QuantumScape makes up about 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE:QS traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.