Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 276.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,661,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,477,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,945,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 15,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,835. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

