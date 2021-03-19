Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 14,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

