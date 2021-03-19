West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $34,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WST opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

