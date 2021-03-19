Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

WDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.98. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

