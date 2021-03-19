Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.33 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

