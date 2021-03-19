Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of California Water Service Group worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.