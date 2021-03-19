Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 66,476 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,878,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,557,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13.

