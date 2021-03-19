Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVET opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James upped their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

