Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CVET opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James upped their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Story: Mutual Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.