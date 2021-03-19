Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 11,693 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

