Wells Fargo & Company Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $235.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.96.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

