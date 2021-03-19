Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qualtrics International (XM)

Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/17/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $33.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $33.58. 88,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,425. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
