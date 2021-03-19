Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qualtrics International (XM)

Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $33.00.

3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/10/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $33.58. 88,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,425. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

