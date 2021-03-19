Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Covestro (COVTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY) recently:

3/19/2021 – Covestro had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2021 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2021 – Covestro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/26/2021 – Covestro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

2/25/2021 – Covestro had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/25/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/24/2021 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/24/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2021 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 12,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

