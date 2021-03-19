Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

KMX opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $136.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CarMax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

