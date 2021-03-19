Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

WBS stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

