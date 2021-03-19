Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Webjet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WEBJF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Webjet has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

