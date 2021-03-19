Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

CMF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

