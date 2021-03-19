Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 781,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $120.13. 897,196 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89.

