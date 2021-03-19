Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,992,000 after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Chevron by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,427,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,513,000 after acquiring an additional 428,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. 342,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,625,740. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

