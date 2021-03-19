Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 10,099 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $51.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.