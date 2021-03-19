Wayne Barr, Jr. Acquires 7,500 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,911.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCHC opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

