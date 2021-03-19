Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.90. 2,071,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,989. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

