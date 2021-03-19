Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. 17,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

