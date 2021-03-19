W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.22-455.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.04 million.W. R. Grace & Co. also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRA. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday. CL King upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

GRA opened at $59.53 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

