Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 16% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) were up 16% during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 7,635,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,203,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

