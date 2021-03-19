Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $65.10 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 12928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

