Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $65.10 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 12928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.
In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.
About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
