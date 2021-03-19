voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
voxeljet stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.46.
voxeljet Company Profile
