Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $83.51 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95.

