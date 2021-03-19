Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $2.15 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

