Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

