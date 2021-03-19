Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.32 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 54,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENR stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

