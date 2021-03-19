Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €199.38 ($234.56).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €223.05 ($262.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €174.47 and a 200 day moving average of €152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

