Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €215.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.38 ($234.56).

VOW3 stock opened at €223.05 ($262.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €198.18 ($233.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is €174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.00.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

